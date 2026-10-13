Siddaramaiah’s plea over ‘sting op’ used to force him to quit likely to be heard

A Bengaluru court is expected to hear Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s petition on Tuesday, seeking to restrain media organisations from publishing details of, or broadcasting videos linked to, a purported sting operation allegedly carried out at the behest of his successor, DK Shivakumar, to force the former to step down as Karnataka chief minister in May. Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar and his predecessor, Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

Siddaramaiah’s resignation ended months of uncertainty over the Congress leadership transition and cleared the way for his then deputy and challenger Shivakumar to assume office.

Siddaramaiah approached Bengaluru’s 18th City Civil and Sessions Court seeking an ex parte interim injunction, describing the circulation of the videos on social media as false propaganda intended to damage his reputation.

“False propaganda is being spread on social media, so I am seeking a stay order against it,” Siddaramaiah said on Monday. Siddaramaiah acknowledged being aware of sting operations in Karnataka and called for those responsible to be identified.

The petition came amid Union minister and Opposition Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy’s allegation that Shivakumar used a purported sting operation to force Siddaramaiah out of office.

Kumaraswamy alleged that Siddaramaiah was called to Delhi for discussions on Cabinet expansion but was instead confronted with “compromising material” purportedly obtained through the sting operation. He said the ruling Congress leadership and a media organisation were allegedly involved.

The allegations could not be independently established.

Shivakumar rejected the allegations, saying attempts were also made to trap him through sting operations after he became chief minister. He said he possessed photographs and documents identifying those allegedly involved and warned Cabinet colleagues and government officials to remain vigilant.

In May, Siddaramaiah said he stepped down as the chief minister acting on directions from the Congress leadership but will remain active in Karnataka politics. He was offered a Rajya Sabha seat, but he declined the offer, saying he wants to remain in state politics.

Siddaramaiah, the state’s longest-serving chief minister, took over after the Congress won its biggest victory in a generation in Karnataka in 2023. Siddaramaiah’s government remained mired in tensions over the chief minister’s post.

Siddaramaiah, 77, a two-time chief minister, built a grassroots coalition of backward classes, Dalits and Muslims, propelling the Congress to a rare victory against the Bharatiya Janata Party. He had agreed to a power swap halfway through the five-year tenure but blocked Shivakumar, the party’s main troubleshooter and poll financier, from elevation to the state’s top post until May.

The impasse ended after the party leadership called both leaders to Delhi and held marathon meetings, where Siddaramaiah was pushed to quit to make way for a new leadership, especially in view of the 2028 assembly elections. He refused to acquiesce immediately and was reluctant to hand over duties to Shivakumar before being told that the choice of successor was not his.