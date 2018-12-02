Sidhu said Amarinder like his father: Wife comes out in defence

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife today sought to clear the air on his remarks about chief minister Amarinder Singh not being his captain. The comment, Navjot Kaur Sidhu said, was being misreported as it was seen in “incomplete bits”.

Sidhu had came under fire from four cabinet colleagues over his statement that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was his captain and that Amarinder Singh was “an army captain” on a question about his visit to Pakistan for the Kartarpur Corridor ceremony. They demanded he quit his post if he did not consider Amarinder Singh his leader.

“Navjot ji has repeatedly said that Captain Sahab is like his father. We have always made it clear that Captain Sahab’s respect and honour is above everything. Sidhu’s statements should be read as a whole and not in incomplete bits,” Navjot Kaur told ANI.

Sidhu’s remarks at a press conference in Hyderabad, where he was campaigning for the December 7 Telangana assembly elections, kicked up a political storm back home as the Amarinder camp took umbrage to former cricketer’s statement in which he had also said that it was Rahul Gandhi who sent him to Pakistan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony. Sidhu had gone even after Amarinder Singh advised him against the visit.

Punjab rural development minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa was the first to ask the Amritsar East MLA to put in his papers if he doubts the leadership and capabilities of the chief minister. Revenue minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria said if Sidhu is not happy working as part of the Captain’s team, he should quit as a minister. By Saturday evening, two more cabinet ministers — Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot — joined the anti-Sidhu clamour.

On the demand of ministers that he should step down, Sidhu said: “I am accountable to my conscience and the people of Punjab. I live in a space where the mind is without fear and the head is held high. If someone distorts my statement, it is not my fault. I have also said in the press conference that Amarinder is like my father.”

