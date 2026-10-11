SIT probing BKTC donation theft case names 3 in charge sheet

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft of donations at the Badrinath shrine in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has submitted a charge sheet naming three accused, including suspended Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Commitee (BKTC) employee Pramod Nautiyal, at a local court. India News

In addition to Nautiyal (48), the charge sheet, submitted at the court of civil judge (junior division) and judicial magistrate Heena Kausar on October 9, names retired BKTC employee Rajendra Singh Chauhan (60) and Manoj Kumar (49), a security employed at a firm’s offices near Jyotirmath. Out of the three, only Kumar is currently out on bail.

The charge sheet said that Nautiyal, who handled VIP protocol at the shrine, and Chauhan, were responsible for the systematic counting of cash and items received at the donation boxes and their deposit into the state treasury or the temple committee’s bank accounts. It alleged that they entered into a criminal conspiracy to embezzle a portion of the donations. Stolen cash and other donated items were seized from both upon their arrest, added the charge sheet.

Kumar was accused of exploiting his presence during the counting process to steal offerings, some of which were seized from his possession alongside proceeds generated by selling other items.He was charged separately from the others.

Nautiyal and Chauhan have been charged under Sections 306 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), 316(5) (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 317(2) (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Kumar faces charges under Sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc.), 317(2) and 61(2) of the BNS.

Badrinath SHO Mahadev Uniyal said police were yet to receive a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Dehradun on the recovery of old footage from the temple’s CCTV Network Video Recorder (NVR). “If the role of more people comes to light, they will also be named as accused,” he said.

Police said 34 rounds of donation counting had been conducted at the Badrinath temple since its opening for the current pilgrimage season. “We have only been able to review footage of four countings,” Uniyal added.

An FIR in the case was registered on July 8 after the BKTC received a complaint of financial irregularities during the counting of donations.