Six injured in LPG cylinder blast in Bengaluru, say police

At least six people were injured after a reported gas leak in an LPG cylinder triggered a blast in Lal Bahadur Shastri Layout within the Yelahanka police station limits of Bengaluru, said police, adding, five houses were also damaged during the incident. Preliminary investigations suggest that a leak in the domestic cylinder may have triggered the blast (Getty Images)

According to police, out of the six injured, condition of two people has been stated to be critical.They have been transferred to Victoria hospital for immediate medical attention, while the remaining injured are receiving treatment at the Yelahanka government hospital, said officials.

The explosion occurred on the ground floor of a residence in Lal Bahadur Shastri Layout, said police.

Four houses in the close range of the explosion site were damaged due to the impact, said an official familiar with the matter. The injured have been identified as Arfaz, Fouzia Banu, Asma,said police, adding, that the identity of others is being ascertained.

After the incident, fire and forensic science teams were dispatched to the site. Providing details, BM Laxi Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for the North East, said, “We received a complaint about a cylinder explosion at Yelahanka. People from FSL, and fire and gas agency teams visited and inspected the spot where the explosion occurred”.

“Six people suffered injuries, two are said to be in a critical condition. The explosion took place on the ground floor of a single-story building. The residents of the house had replaced the empty cylinder with a new one on Monday night. The gas leaked at night and the explosion took place in the morning.” Investigators suspect that the occupants might have switched on an electrical appliance, triggering the blast due to the gas leak.

The residents informed the fire and emergency services officials about the blast around 7.15 am, said an official.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a leak in the domestic cylinder may have triggered the blast. “The five injured were residing on the ground floor when the blast occurred,” said a senior officer on the condition of anonymity. He added, “The impact of the blast was also felt in the adjacent houses, and minor cracks were seen on the walls. Further damage is being assessed.”

One of the injured who was being treated at the government hospital was discharged with minor injuries, while others are being kept under observation, said the police.