Sixth Covid-19 cases in Uttarkhand, Dubai returned youth turns positive

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 16:02 IST

A 21-year-old from Dehradun who returned from Dubai on March 18 has confirmed positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, said state officials.

“After returning from Dubai the boy started showing symptoms when he was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun. His samples were sent for testing on March 26, which tested positive on Saturday,” said Dr Minakshi Joshi, chief medical officer of Dehradun.

The senior health official said the youth has been isolated at his home along with four other members of his family, who have not shown any symptoms yet.

On March 25, a 25-year-old man from Kotdwar in Pauri Garhwal district with recent travel history to Spain had become the fifth Covid-19 positive case in the state.

Uttarakhand’s first positive coronavirus patient, a trainee Indian Forest Service officer has recovered successfully and was discharged from a government hospital in Dehradun on Friday. He had tested positive on March 15.

On March 19, two more trainee IFS officers confirmed positive for the disease in Dehradun. They, too, are on the path of recovery with their first test after treatment showing negative infection.

Dr. Dinesh Chauhan, additional chief medical officer of Dehradun said, “The first Covid-19 patient of Uttarakhand, a trainee IFS officer has been discharged and sent to his hostel, but his health condition will still be monitored. Two more trainee IFS officers are also recovering, who will have to take another test within 48hours. If that report is negative, then they will be discharged too.”

On March 23, an American tourist was confirmed to be the fourth Covid-19 case in Uttarakhand.

Click Here for Latest Reports on Coronavirus