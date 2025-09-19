‘Slap Kangana Ranaut if she visits Tamil Nadu’: Congress leader to farm workers, BJP MP replies

KS Alagiri, senior Congress leader from Tamil Nadu, has stirred controversy after saying he told the state’s farm workers to do what a woman CISF personnel did to BJP MP-actor Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport last year — slap her — if she comes to Tamil Nadu. BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut.(AP file)

KS Alagiri said the reason behind his remarks is that wherever Kangana Ranaut goes, she “abuses” everyone, including women working in agricultural fields.

“A few months ago, when she (Kangana Ranaut) went to an airport, a lady police officer slapped her. The police officer gave a reason that wherever she goes, she abuses everyone... I told the agricultural workers that if she comes to our area, do what the police officer at the airport did. You should do the same thing as the police officer at the airport. Only then will she rectify her mistake…” Alagiri told news agency ANI.

He also said that a day before, he met some agricultural workers who told him that during a press conference, Ranaut had ‘criticised’ women, particularly those working on agricultural lands and said that they would ‘come anywhere’ for ₹100.

"Yesterday, 10-15 agriculturists came to me and reported that during a press conference, Kangana Ranaut once said about agricultural women that they are working in the feeble lands.. But they are revolutionary ladies. One of the reporters asked her that even though those women are working in the fields, they are very prompt and brave, and capable of achieving anything... She (Kangana Ranaut) immediately replied that if given ₹100, they can come anywhere... The agriculturists reported this to me yesterday. I was shocked. Why is this lady, a sitting MP, criticising agricultural ladies? They come from rural India…” Alagiri said.

Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force constable at Chandigarh airport in June last year, allegedly over her remarks on the farmers' protest.

What Kangana Ranaut said

Reacting to Alagiri’s statement, Ranaut said what one person says does not make a difference and that there are people who love her too.

“We can go wherever we want. No one can stop anyone…I have played the role of J Jayalalitha in a movie, you won't believe that even the Opposition MPs called me ‘thalaivi’ once, that is how much they love me. One person saying something won't make any difference,” she said.