Some people think they can change course of their politics with a hug: PM Modi at Ajmer rally

Accusing the Congress of destroying the country with vote bank politics, dynasty rule and appeasement policies, Prime minister Narendra Modi Friday said its leader Rahul Gandhi thinks that he can change the course of his politics with a hug.

“For 60 long years, the Congress practiced vote bank politics. This led to severe problems. Politics of development was never acceptable to Congress,” the prime minister said as he launched the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) poll campaign in Rajasthan at the Vijay Sankalp rally in Ajmer.

“Some people worship the dynasty, but we worship the people. These people provide budget for vote bank politics, but then no actual work is done. Contracts are given to relatives of these leaders.Vote bank politics is not only limited to elections. It destroys the entire system. It gives rise of mistrust. Administration suffers,” he said.

In a jab at Gandhi, Modi said: “There are people who think that they can change the course of their politics with a hug”.

“We (the BJP) work for a new politics. On one side, we have appeasement politics, on the other, ‘sab ka saath sab ka vikas’... Those who do appeasement politics, they have fun dividing people on the basis of caste, religion, gender, age. It is easy to break, but not easy to repair,” he said.

“We want good governance. Only then, there will be development. Some people will always work for the community that votes for them. This destroys the balance of development. Congress did this for 60 years.”

“After 60 years, the country is in the right direction. Our direction is correct, our policy is clear, there is no doubt about our intentions and the course we are following, we are striving with full dedication,” he said.

Alleging the Congress played “dirty politics” on the surgical strikes, he said it was an achievement of the soldiers. “Which Indian won’t feel proud of them? What happened to Congress that they first tried to defame our brave jawans, and now that the youth is inspired, they still do not shy away from dirty tricks.”

PM Modi also said that he may be a prime minister for the country and the world but for the BJP, he is still a mere worker and whatever responsibility he is entrusted by the party, he strives to do with all his ability.

Praising Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje working for the state’s economic development, the prime minister said: “When Vasundhara Raje came to power, so many people were living in the 18th century (darkness). We had promised electrification for all. We provided electricity to 13 lakh people. Those who are yet to get electricity, the Rajasthan government and Centre are working for them.”

Voting to elect Rajasthan’s 200-member assembly will be held on December 7 and counting on December 11.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 16:09 IST