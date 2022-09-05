Home / India News / 'Some people leave us abusing even after…': Jairam Ramesh on ‘Congress Jodo’

'Some people leave us abusing even after…': Jairam Ramesh on 'Congress Jodo'

Published on Sep 05, 2022 10:39 AM IST

Congress leaders are doing their ‘mann ki baat’, those who are not satisfied give out statements but the party is united, Jairam Ramesh said adding that there is no need for ‘Congress Jodo’

Jairam Ramesh said Congress does not silence any voice. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said there is no need for 'Congress Jodo' as the party stands united, as he addressed a party briefing on Bharat Jodo Yatra. The party stands united, the party MP said. "We are a democratic party. We don't silence voices. Those who are not satisfied issue statements. Some people write letters, some people tweet. This is a democratic system," Jairam Ramesh said. "We try to take all people together. We try to reach out to all people. But still, some leave after abusing us. I do not want to comment on them," Jairam Ramesh said without naming Ghulam Nabi Azad who in his five-page resignation letter lambasted Rahul Gandhi as a ‘non-serious’ leader. Also Read |‘Economy weakened as result of...’: Rahul Gandhi targets BJP at Congress rally

"I feel every Congress leader is involved in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. And that is our only aim now. Because Congress is united. Congress is a huge family. People are of different views. And it is a democratic party. People do their 'mann ki baat' openly," Jairam Ramesh said.

'They should contest for Congress president election'

On the election for the post of Congress party president, Jairam Ramesh said it will take place if it is needed. "On October 17, all Bharat Jodo Yatris will be in Karnataka and if the election is needed, they will vote in Bengaluru. We have asked Madhusudan Mistry to accommodate this," Jairam Ramesh said.

"Many people have given statements that they want to contest. They are welcome, they should contest as this is their democratic right. When they fill in the form, they will get the electoral rolls," Jairam Ramesh said as Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor sought the publication of the electoral rolls.

