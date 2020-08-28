‘Speak up for students’ safety’: Rahul Gandhi calls people to join movement against holding JEE, NEET

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 11:35 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a movement for the safety of students, urging people to raise their voice against Centre’s decision to hold the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) next month.

Congress and several opposition parties have cited the coronavirus pandemic and floods in various parts of the country to demand that the examinations must be deferred, even as the Centre has made it clear the exams will be held as per schedule with due precautions.

“Unite your voice with lakhs of suffering students. #SpeakUpForStudentSafety from 10am onwards. Let’s make the Govt listen to the students,” Gandhi tweeted.

The former Congress president also tagged a video about the people’s movement, talking about the issues students are going to face if the entrance exams for admission to engineering and medical colleges across the country are held.

“The government is putting the students’ health at risk by conducting the NEET, JEE exams amid pandemic. Students have been stressed out. During such time, the Congress stands with the students and we are speaking up for their safety,” according to the voiceover in the video.

The JEE Main and NEET-UG will be conducted in September as scheduled, officials of the ministry of education said on Tuesday, amid a growing chorus for postponing the crucial tests in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. While the JEE Main is scheduled from September 1-6, NEET is planned on September 13. Around 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Main and 15.97 lakh have registered for NEET.

Several other opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and DMK president MK Stalin have demanded that the exams be postponed. Banerjee and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh have even called for approaching the Supreme Court in the matter.

The government, on its part, has said that more than 1.7 million candidates have already downloaded their admit cards for JEE and NEET, which shows students want the exams to be conducted.

“National Testing Agency (NTA) officials told me that over seven lakh candidates have downloaded the JEE-Main admit cards while over 10 lakh aspirants have downloaded the NEET admit cards. This shows that the students want the exams to be held at any cost,” Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” said on Thursday.

“We have received mails from students and parents who are in favour of holding the exams, as they have been preparing for the exams for at least two to three years. The Supreme Court too opined that a full academic year cannot be wasted. After two deferments, the exam dates have been finalised,” he added.

The exams have been deferred twice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The JEE-Mains was originally scheduled to be held from April 7 to April 11, but was postponed to July 18-23. The NEET-UG was originally scheduled for May 3 but was pushed to July 26.

The Supreme Court last week dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams amid a spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country, saying a “precious” academic year of students “cannot be wasted” and that life has to go on.

NTA has said it will increase the number of examination centres, put in an alternative seating plan with fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit for safely conducting NEET and JEE in September.

