Sri Lanka navy arrests 34 Indian fishermen over illegal fishing

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested at least 34 Indian fishermen and seized three trawlers for illegal fishing in two different incidents, according to reports. The Navy said the fishermen were caught for unlawful fishing on January 25 and 26.

Both arrests occurred off the coast of the northeastern Mannar district during the Navy's routine patrols of Sri Lankan waterways to prevent illegal fishing. The arrested fishermen were handed over to the authorities for further action, as reported by PTI.

According to the Ramanathapuram Fisheries Department, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended three boats owned by Sachin of Rameswaram, Deniyl, and Rubildan of Thangachimadam for violating the IMBL (International Maritime Boundary Line).

Fishermen's associations condemned the ongoing arrests and urged the union government to take action to release the fishermen without imposing massive penalties. They also urged the union government to retrieve the seized boats, as reported by The New Indian Express.

41 Indian fishermen released

Earlier this week, the Indian High Commission stated that around 41 Indian fishermen who had been detained for fishing in Sri Lankan waters were released. On January 12, eight Indian fishermen were arrested, and two fishing trawlers were seized.

The issue of fishermen remains a sensitive topic between India and Sri Lanka. According to multiple reported incidents, members of the Sri Lankan Navy have shot Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seized their vessels for entering Sri Lankan territorial waters, as per reports.

Both Tamil Nadu and Sri Lankan fishermen find the Palk Strait, which divides the two countries, to be a productive fishing area. It is common for fishermen from both countries to be imprisoned for accidentally entering each other's territorial waters. In 2024, 529 Indian fishermen were arrested by Sri Lanka's Navy on charges of poaching in Sri Lankan maritime waters.