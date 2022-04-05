'Sri Lanka's condition worrisome, India's could be worse': Sanjay Raut's warning

With the economic crisis in Sri Lanka raging on, political parties in India have expressed concerns over the situation. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday warned that India's condition could be worse than its neighbour.



“Sri Lanka's condition is very worrisome. India is on that path. We have to handle it otherwise our condition will be worse than Sri Lanka. Mamata Banerjee has also said to call for an all-party meeting under PM Modi's leadership,” Raut told news agency ANI.



Raut echoed the statement made by the West Bengal chief minister on Monday. “India’s economic condition is very bad. In Sri Lanka, people have hit the streets in protest. The financial condition is bad. The financial condition of India is worse,” she said on Monday.

“I think that the Centre should call for an all-party meeting and find a solution on how to sail over the crisis instead of using central agencies and forcefully trying to control the democracy," she added.



The island nation continues to witness massive protests over the economic crisis. The prices of essentials have skyrocketed due to short supply. Citizens are forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas and essentials. Long hours of power cuts have made matters worse.



According to news agency ANI, the Lankan police have warned the protesters not to take law in their own hands, saying that strict action would be taken against those indulged in violence. On Monday, several protesters were arrested as the cops said they are relying on video footage to nab the violators.

The Sri Lankan parliament will reconvene today since president Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a national emergency. The opposition has rejected the president's offers for an interim government after all 26 ministers of prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned.