Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Students say told to trim beards, college director asserts ‘resolved’

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Nov 11, 2024 07:28 AM IST

14 students in the nursing college informed the JKSA that they have been issued warning that they would be marked absent from classes if they did not comply with grooming standards

Amid a row over 14 students from Jammu and Kashmir, studying at the government nursing college in Holenarasipura, being asked to trim their long beard, the director of the institute on Sunday said that the issue has been resolved and the “students are happy”.

Students say told to trim beards, college director asserts ‘resolved’
Students say told to trim beards, college director asserts ‘resolved’

On Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) wrote to chief minister Siddaramaiah and Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah stating that some students in the Karnataka government nursing college, affiliated with the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in Karnataka, have alleged that the college authorities instructed them to trim or shave their beards as part of a professional dress code.

In response, director of the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Rajanna B said that the issue had been resolved following discussions with the students.

The issue came to light when 14 students who study under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) in the nursing college informed the JKSA that they have been issued warning that they would be marked absent from classes if they did not comply with grooming standards.

“Students who have beards are being marked absent during clinical duties, impacting their academic records and attendance,” the association said in its communication.

The college administration has reportedly been compelling the Kashmiri students to either trim their beards to a “01” trimmer length or be clean-shaven before they could be allowed to participate in college activities or enter the premises, particularly for clinical duties, the association wrote to the CM.

Reacting to the policy, college principal Chandrashekar Hadapad said the need for a professional grooming standard, particularly in nursing, was a field “where discipline is critical.”

He said: “We held a detailed discussion with all the teachers, including the clinical instructor. While we understand there may be cultural sensitivities, we only asked them for basic grooming to maintain a professional environment. Moreover, the students have a shortage in attendance and are not regular for clinical activities.”

Dr Rajanna B said: “We have a nursing college in Holenarasipura where 14 students from Jammu and Kashmir are studying. Few of them were not punctual and there were complaints about their dress code. They also had long beards.”

He said: “The instructors had issued guidelines for students to trim their beards. As this happened, the students complained to the J&K Students Association. Later we came to know about the issue.” “We had discussions with the students after which freedom of expression was allowed. The issue is resolved now, and the students are happy,” he added.

Following these discussions, the college administration has allowed students to maintain their beards.

With PTI inputs

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //