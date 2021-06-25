Study in Odisha reports 75% breakthrough infections

In the first-ever study of Covid in Odisha among those fully vaccinated, Bhubaneswar’s Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), an ICMR organisation, has found at least 75% breakthrough infections.

A breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen of a person more than 14 days after receipt of all recommended doses of an approved Covid-19 vaccine.

The preliminary study, yet to be peer-reviewed, was conducted during March 1 and June 10 with nasopharyngeal swab and serum samples from 361 vaccinated healthcare and other workers. Of those, 274 samples (186 male, 88 female) were found to be positive after 14 days of receiving both the doses of either Covishield or Covaxin. Of these 274, more than 83.2% were symptomatic with 9.9% of them even required hospitalisation. Out of this number, 35 received Covaxin and 239 Covishield.

Only one healthcare worker died post infection during the study period. The median duration of hospitalisation among the reported cases was 11 days with 1 person still in hospital.

The most common symptoms found was fever (88.5%), followed by cough (77.6%) and sore throat (59.6%). Co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism and asthma were present in about 64 (23.3%) people.

Also Read | Odisha Police arrest drug company MD for selling fake, overpriced Covid medicine

Meanwhile, the seropositivity, the production of antibodies in an individual, in people receiving Covishield was 96.7% as against 77.1% in those who got Covaxin jabs.

The authors of the study, however, pointed out two limitations of the study. Firstly, the number of documented vaccination breakthrough cases may be significantly a small fraction of all such cases and secondly, the data is based on passive and voluntary reporting of individuals, and might not be complete representation of breakthrough cases as most asymptomatic individuals or those with mild illness post vaccination may not have got tested.

Noted microbiologist Dr TM Mohapatra, who has worked with ICMR, said the study is consistent with similar studies done for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“The study has once again proved the necessity of taking vaccines to survive Covid infection. In case of a breakthrough infection, hospitalisation may be needed only in case of vaccinated old people with co-morbidities,” he said.

However, he added that the study should have been done for detecting neutralising antibodies in the body rather than spike protein antibodies. “The seropositivity rate of Covishield would naturally be higher as it is made more of a spike protein antibodies that make it difficult for SARS-CoV-2 virus to attach to the cells. Covaxin is a whole virion vaccine and can create more neutralising antibodies. In that respect, the RMRC study has a limited value as the sample size is low and did not check neutralising antibodies for both the vaccines. More studies in different age groups are necessary,” he said.