Suspect in Bengal minor’s gangrape, murder killed in police encounter

A man suspected of raping and murdering a minor girl in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district last week was killed in a police encounter on Monday morning after he allegedly opened fire while on the run, officers said. Roy was taken to Raiganj hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police recovered a pistol from the scene. (PTI/ Representational)

“The deceased has been identified as Dilip Roy. He was a suspect in the gangrape and murder of a teenager whose body was found inside the Kulik forest on November 5. The girl left home on November 3 with her bicycle and went to a tutorial class but went missing thereafter,” an officer from North Dinajpur said, requesting anonymity.

The post-mortem examination of the victim’s body indicated that she had been gangraped. Police were pursuing the suspect in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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This is the fourth death of a suspected rapist in a police encounter in five months since the formation of Bengal’s first Bharatiya Janata Party government since Independence.

The first death of a suspected rapist in a police encounter took place in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district on July 7.

The second incident was reported in Gaighata in North 24 Parganas district on October 27. Within hours, the third incident took place in Dhulian in Murshidabad district.

However, unlike Monday’s incident, the three other suspects were killed while allegedly trying to escape from police custody.

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“Roy was trying to flee Bengal and enter Bihar through a forest area when the police were on his trail around 3.30am on Monday. He opened fire and the bullet hit a police vehicle. He was hit when police personnel fired back,” the officer said.

Roy was taken to Raiganj hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police recovered a pistol from the scene.

“I am happy with what happened to the man who tortured my daughter,” the victim’s father said.

Shankar Ghosh, state tourism minister and legislator from north Bengal’s Siliguri, told the media that the incident was a reminder to sexual offenders.

“This is a reminder for criminals who violate the honour of women. Police will strongly deal with such cases. Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari has given clear instructions,” Ghosh said.