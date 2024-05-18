Swati Maliwal case: JP Nadda's ‘minus credibility’ response to AAP's ‘conspiracy’ charge against BJP

BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday dismissed the AAP's “conspiracy” charge against the saffron party in the Swati Maliwal alleged assault case, saying that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has “minus credibility.” BJP chief JP Nadda (File Photo)

“AAP is built on a foundation of lies…its credibility is not zero, it has ‘minus’ credibility,” Nadda told ANI editor Smita Prakash in an interview, adding that the entire episode has “exposed” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, in front of the people of Delhi and the country.

Why did Kejriwal, in his Thursday's joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, refuse to take questions on Swati Maliwal, asked the BJP chief.

“If the BJP has hatched this conspiracy, then why were you (Kejriwal) moving the mic from here to there? Why are you silent? What is stopping you? It is the AAP's culture to call people home, and then beat them up,” Nadda said.

Also Read: Swati Maliwal alleges CCTV video of Kejriwal residence being tampered with

“We never spoke to her (Maliwal), nor did anyone from our party contact her. This is not how we function. We are very straightforward. Now the AAP's theft has been caught. They can stoop to any level,” he added.

Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant to the Delhi CM, is accused of assaulting Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha member of the Aam Aadmi Party and a former head of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). She was allegedly beaten up by Kumar on Monday at the chief minister's official residence in the national capital's Civil Lines area. Her FIR states that the CM was at his residence at that time.

Currently, Kejriwal is out on interim bail in the Delhi excise policy case, granted by the Supreme Court on May 10. The apex court has directed him to surrender on June 2.