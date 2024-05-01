Tamil Nadu: 4 dead, several injured after explosion at stone quarry in Kariapatti

At least four people died and several others were injured on Wednesday after an explosion occured at a stone quarry in Tamil Nadu's Kariapatti area in Virudhunagar district. The incident was captured on CCTV camera, in which the big explosion can be seen. (screengrab)

The Virudhunagar Fire and Rescue Department told news agency ANI, “At least three people died in an explosion that occurred in a stone quarry near the Kariapatti area of Virudhunagar district, this morning. Rescue operation is underway.”

The incident was captured on CCTV camera, in which the big explosion can be seen.

As per preliminary reports, the blast occured at the storage room, where the explosives were stored.

The quarry was located near the Aviyur-Keezhauppili Kundu road, Daily Thanthi reported. It added that the explosives were stored to break rocks.

It added that two vehicles were completely damaged and the blast was so strong that the blast was felt upto 20 kilometers.

The fire department was unable to reach the spot due to the presence of explosives. Rescue teams were methodically removing debris and scouring for any unexploded materials.

India Today reported that the area's residents have voiced longstanding grievances regarding the quarry, citing safety concerns and numerous accidents involving overloaded trucks.

The quarry was purportedly closed temporarily prior to the explosion. Following the event, community members were calling for the permanent shutdown of the stone quarry.

The death toll is likely to increase, authorities .