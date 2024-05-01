 Tamil Nadu: 4 dead, several injured after explosion at stone quarry in Kariapatti | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tamil Nadu: 4 dead, several injured after explosion at stone quarry in Kariapatti

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
May 01, 2024 11:58 AM IST

The Virudhunagar Fire and Rescue Department said that rescue operation is underway.

At least four people died and several others were injured on Wednesday after an explosion occured at a stone quarry in Tamil Nadu's Kariapatti area in Virudhunagar district.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera, in which the big explosion can be seen. (screengrab)
The incident was captured on CCTV camera, in which the big explosion can be seen. (screengrab)

The Virudhunagar Fire and Rescue Department told news agency ANI, “At least three people died in an explosion that occurred in a stone quarry near the Kariapatti area of Virudhunagar district, this morning. Rescue operation is underway.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The incident was captured on CCTV camera, in which the big explosion can be seen.

As per preliminary reports, the blast occured at the storage room, where the explosives were stored.

The quarry was located near the Aviyur-Keezhauppili Kundu road, Daily Thanthi reported. It added that the explosives were stored to break rocks.

It added that two vehicles were completely damaged and the blast was so strong that the blast was felt upto 20 kilometers.

The fire department was unable to reach the spot due to the presence of explosives. Rescue teams were methodically removing debris and scouring for any unexploded materials.

India Today reported that the area's residents have voiced longstanding grievances regarding the quarry, citing safety concerns and numerous accidents involving overloaded trucks.

The quarry was purportedly closed temporarily prior to the explosion. Following the event, community members were calling for the permanent shutdown of the stone quarry.

The death toll is likely to increase, authorities .

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Tamil Nadu: 4 dead, several injured after explosion at stone quarry in Kariapatti
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On