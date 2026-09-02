Tamil Nadu Assembly sees ‘Nagadosham’ vs ‘Jaladosham’ banter as ministers debate over snakebite incidents

The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a lighthearted exchange on Wednesday after DMK's O Panneerselvam jokingly attributed a recent rise in snakebite cases in the state to ‘Nagadosham’, or a serpent curse. K G Arunraj stressed that the administration depended on medical science rather than planetary alignments. (X and PTI )

Health minister K G Arunraj dismissed the astrological explanation, saying the state follows science and is dealing with common cold cases rather than any alleged serpent curse, news agency PTI reported.

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Panneerselvam, who has also served as the state's chief minister, raised the issue while speaking about a series of snakebite incidents reported from several constituencies. He suggested that many areas could be facing “Nagadhosham” because of displeased serpents and jokingly asked the health minister to arrange state-sponsored temple rituals to remove the supposed curse.

Health Minister rejects ritual proposal Arunraj rejected the suggestion, saying there was no question of using the health budget for rituals to appease snakes. He stressed that the administration depended on medical science rather than planetary alignments.

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"The only widespread ailment we are currently tracking is the common cold - Jaladosham and not Nagadosham," the minister said.

Panneerselvam continued the exchange by offering, in jest, to provide a team of ritual experts to assist the health ministry.

Ministers join the lighthearted exchange Public works and sports minister Aadhav Arjuna also joined the discussion. He pointed to Tamil Nadu's long-standing association with the ideals of rationalist leader Periyar, saying the government addresses issues through rationalism rather than incantations.

Leader of the Opposition DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin later clarified the context of Panneerselvam's remarks. He said the senior member had made the playful comment about DMK deputy leader K N Nehru, who was currently laid down by a severe cold.

Speaker ends the exchange Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar brought the exchange to an end with a caution for Panneerselvam, telling him to "take precautions, or you might catch a cold yourself."

The lighthearted conversation prompted laughter from both the Treasury and Opposition benches.

(With inputs from PTI)