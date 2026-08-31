Congress vs TVK in Tamil Nadu Assembly? ‘Vijay as PM’ pitch sparks rift buzz, seat-change adds fuel

The buzz of rift between the Congress and TVK comes in the backdrop of statements by leaders of Vijay's party, projecting him as a potential contender for the prime minister's post.

Tensions between the Congress and the chief minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK have been dominating the Tamil Nadu Assembly, with a seat change in the House adding fuel to the speculation of rift that reportedly stemmed from the pitch for Vijay as prime minister .

Congress is part of the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government with five MLAs, along with 107 of Vijay's party, two of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and two of VCK / Left Factions (External Support).

Congress vs TVK? Congress Legislature Party leader and MLA Tharahai Cuthbert was shifted to the front row of the Opposition benches in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, amid speculation over differences between the Congress and ruling TVK.

Cuthbert was earlier seated in the section allocated to TVK MLAs. However, her seat was changed on Monday, with the Congress leader now occupying a place in the front row of the Opposition benches, according to an ANI news agency report.

The development comes a day after Tamil Nadu tourism minister S Rajesh Kumar said that Congress ministers in the state Cabinet would resign if TVK did not support Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Kumar made the remarks on Saturday while speaking at the assumption-of-office ceremony of George Robinson, who took charge as president of the Kanyakumari West District Congress Committee.

He said Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister of India in 2029.

TVK leaders have lately been projecting party chief minister Vijay as a potential contender for the PM post. TVK PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna had earlier said that the country's top constitutional office should be held by a leader from Tamil Nadu.

The issue gained further attention after a private media survey's result also featured Vijay among the preferred candidates for the post of prime minister in 2029, ranked third. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took the first and second spot, respectively, on the list.

Reacting to the developments, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson CR Kesavan questioned why Congress continued to remain part of the TVK government if its leaders were opposed to the ruling party's position.

"Repeated assertions by multiple TVK Ministers even inside on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Assembly touting their leader as a probable Prime Minister is an outright rejection of the failed and dismal leadership of Rahul Gandhi by the TVK. Now, what is preventing the opportunistic Congress party from coming out of the Cabinet of the TVK government? Because the TVK minister's statements are a scathing vote of no confidence, and TVK is an alliance partner, but the Congress party still continues to be in the TVK government. Why is the Congress party not withdrawing support to the TVK government after their leader Rahul Gandhi has been insulted?" ANI quoted Kesavan as saying.

Vijay's TVK secured a landmark win in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections this year, winning 108 seats in its debut poll. The TVK-led government was formed days after the results were declared, as Vijay needed the support at least 10 MLAs to take oath.

The Congress had ended its long-standing alliance with the DMK following the election results and submitted a letter of support to the TVK, with the condition that communal forces be kept out of the government.