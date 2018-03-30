Tamil Nadu parties protest against Centre for not forming Cauvery board, AIADMK to go on hunger strike

Seething with anger against the Central government for not setting up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), political parties in Tamil Nadu have warned of going on hunger strike or hoisting black flags in condemnation.

Speaking at a wedding function in Madurai around 500km from Chennai on Friday, AIADMK coordinator and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam said the AIADMK would go on a day’s hunger strike on April 2 at all district headquarters.

He said this would be against the Central government’s failure to set up the CMB despite Supreme Court orders.

The six-week deadline laid by the apex court for forming the CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) ended on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu fisheries minister D Jayakumar told reporters in Chennai that the state government would fight for its rights and it was “friendly” with the Modi government only to get various developmental projects approved.

He said the Tamil Nadu government would move the apex court on the issue.

Meanwhile, PMK activists led by party founder S Ramadoss and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss hoisted black flags on their houses.

A DMK executive council meeting in Chennai, too, criticised Centre and the Tamil Nadu government.

DMK leader MK Stalin asked chief minister K Palaniswami to convene a meeting of his cabinet and pass a resolution condemning the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Cauvery issue.

In a statement, Stalin also said the state government should file a contempt of court petition in the Supreme Court against the Modi government for not setting up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) within six weeks of its order.

Tamil Nadu parties allege that the Modi government did not set up the CMB as it does not want to alienate voters in neighbouring Karnataka, which is opposed to the Supreme Court order.