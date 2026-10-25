Heavy rainfall hits Tamil Nadu, IMD issues alert for next 3 days as rain-triggered mudslide kills 1 in Nilgiris

Cyclone warning signals have been hoisted at nine ports, including Nagapattinam, Chennai, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Pamban and Thoothukudi.

A cyclonic storm is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal on October 26. The system is expected to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28, even as relentless rain triggered mudslides, disrupted road connectivity and claimed a bus driver's life in the Nilgiris.

Tamil Nadu remained on alert as the northeast monsoon intensified, with the India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts over the next three days.

When was the Bay of Bengal weather system expected to reach the Andhra Pradesh coast?

When was the Bay of Bengal weather system expected to reach the Andhra Pradesh coast?

Why were roads and tourist sites closed in the Nilgiris after the heavy rain?

Why were roads and tourist sites closed in the Nilgiris after the heavy rain?

Which Tamil Nadu districts were forecast to receive extremely heavy rain on October 25?

Which Tamil Nadu districts were forecast to receive extremely heavy rain on October 25?

What IMD forecast for next three days For Sunday, October 25, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is forecast in Theni, Dindigul and Madurai districts. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Sivaganga districts, along with Karaikal.

On Monday, October 26, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Pudukkottai districts. Heavy rain is also forecast in parts of western and southern Tamil Nadu.

On October 27, isolated heavy rain is likely in Ramanathapuram, while other southern districts may receive moderate rainfall. Light rain is forecast at isolated places elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The IMD has said there is little likelihood of significant changes in maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until October 28, with temperatures expected to remain near normal.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha on alert as IMD warns of very severe cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal by October 27

Nilgiris mudslide kills bus driver, students escape Very heavy rainfall in the Nilgiris triggered multiple mudslides on Saturday, burying a government bus and killing its driver, Janagaraj. The conductor, Kesavan, was rescued from neck-deep slush and is being treated at a hospital.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of October 23 and 24, when the bus was travelling from Coonoor to Mettupalayam. More than 100 students from Kerala narrowly escaped after their vehicles halted about 300 metres behind the bus. At least two buses carrying the students, who were returning home to Palakkad, were later stranded by the mudslides.

The students were safely evacuated to Mettupalayam in minibuses, where food and shelter were provided under the supervision of Backward Classes Welfare Minister V Sampath Kumar and senior officials. More than 200 vehicles were stranded along the mountainous highway.

Burliar recorded 25 cm of rainfall, while Kil Kotagiri Estate received 20 cm, Coonoor PTO 17 cm, Alakarai Estate 16 cm, Mettupalayam 15 cm and Kothagiri 14 cm.

Mudslides blocked the Ooty-Mettupalayam and Ooty-Coonoor highways, while traffic between Batlagundu and Kodaikanal was affected by damage to arterial roads. Similar incidents were reported in Kodaikanal and along the Bodimettu Ghat Road on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

Authorities shut tourist spots in the district, suspended mountain train services and closed vulnerable ghat routes to traffic between 6 pm and 7 am.

Tourists were advised against visiting the Nilgiris for three days. Schools were also shut.

Temporary bridge washed away in Krishnagiri In Krishnagiri district, a temporary causeway built by villagers across an irrigation canal near Sauttahalli Kottai village was washed away by flash floods on Sunday, leaving more than 100 families struggling to access the village.

Residents had pooled ₹8 lakh from their own resources last year to build the structure after repeated monsoon flooding disrupted connectivity. Villagers have long demanded a permanent bridge.

Meanwhile, the IMD said the northeast monsoon remained vigorous over Tamil Nadu, with light rain reported at most places across the state, Puducherry and Karaikal during the preceding 24 hours.

Chennai and its suburbs are likely to see partly cloudy skies on Sunday, with moderate to heavy rain possible in some areas.