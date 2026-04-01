Techie couple suicide: Bengaluru woman finds husband dead at home, jumps to death from 17th floor

A couple from Telangana has allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday. Police said within minutes of finding her dead husband, the woman allegedly rushed out and jumped from the 17th floor of the apartment building. (PTI)

According to police, the 31-year-old woman allegedly jumped off the 17th floor of the residential building after she found her husband, 32, dead inside the apartment, they said.

According to police, the couple were originally from Siddipet in Telangana and were tech professionals with separate private firms in Bengaluru. Officers aware of the case said the couple often fought.

The incident came to light on Monday when the woman returned home at around 9.45pm and found the apartment door locked from inside. When her husband did not respond despite repeated attempts, the woman sought help from neighbours and apartment security staff.

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“After the door was forcibly opened, the husband was found dead in the room,” Kothanur police inspector HR Manjunath said. Police said within minutes of witnessing the scene, the woman allegedly rushed out and jumped from the 17th floor of the apartment building, leading to her instant death.

“We recovered a suicide note from the husband in which he mentioned depression and marital discord. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after post-mortem examination,” the inspector said. The bodies were handed over to the family members on Tuesday, police said. “The couple were childhood friends and got married in 2024 without informing their family members,” the inspector added.

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“We have registered two separate cases of unnatural death. Prima facie, it appears that the husband died by suicide, and the wife, in a state of shock, took the extreme step shortly after,” the inspector said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).