Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
Telangana Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Full list of winners

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2024 06:49 PM IST

In the 17 parliamentary constituencies, BJP secured 8 seats, Congress 8, and AIMIM won 1 (Hyderabad), while BRS failed to secure any seats.

The counting for the Telangana Lok Sabha election is still underway, with the three main parties in the state—BJP, Congress, and BRS—engaged in a critical battle for the seats. According to the vote share released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), both Congress and BJP have, so far, been leading in eight each out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi retained the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin of over 3.38 lakh votes.(ANI)
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi retained the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin of over 3.38 lakh votes.(ANI)

The intense contest between Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Latha and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi culminated in a victory for the latter, as he is currently leading by over 3.38 lakh votes against Latha. The Hyderabad constituency, historically dominated by the AIMIM since 1989, witnessed a heated political contest between four-time incumbent MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Madhavi Latha.

Apart from Madhavi Latha, other BJP candidates such as G Kishan Reddy, Eatala Rajender, and Bandi Sanjay from Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Karimnagar, respectively, are all leading with a significant margin over their opponents from Revanth Reddy-led Congress and K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

In an unexpected twist, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has landed in third position in 14 out of the 17 constituencies, with only two seats—Khammam and Mahabubabad—showing it in second place.

This marks a notable departure from its strong showing in the 2019 elections. Hyderabad, a traditionally contested seat, where the BRS is currently in fourth place, trailing behind the AIMIM, BJP, and Congress.

Telangana Lok Sabha Election full winner list

S.NoConstituencyWinner/LeadingParty
1.AdilabadGodam Nagesh BJP
2.PeddapalliG Vamsi KrishnaCongress
3.KarimnagarBandi Sanjay BJP
4.NizamabadArvind DharmapuriBJP
5.MedakMadhavaneni RaghunandanBJP
6.MalkajgiriEatala Rajender BJP
7.SecunderabadG Kishan ReddyBJP
8.ChevellaKonda Vishweshwar ReddyBJP
9.MahabubnagarD K Aruna BJP
10.NalgondaSaidireddy ShanampudiBJP
11.NagarkurnoolMallu RaviCongress
12.BhuvanagiriChamala Kiran KumarCongress
13.WarangalKadiyam KavyaCongress
14.Mahbubabad Balram Naik PorikaCongress
15.KhammamRamasahayam Raghuram ReddyCongress
16.ZahirabadSuresh Kumar ShekarCongress
17.Hyderabad Asaduddin OwaisiAIMIM

