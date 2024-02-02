 Telangana postpones gram panchayat polls indefinitely | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Telangana postpones gram panchayat polls indefinitely

Telangana postpones gram panchayat polls indefinitely

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Feb 02, 2024 09:02 AM IST

District collectors were directed to appoint special officers or persons-in-charge or a committee of persons-in-charge to perform the functions of the gram panchayat

The Telangana government on Thursday indefinitely postponed the elections to 12,777 gram panchayats in the state and placed their administration in the hands of special officers with immediate effect until further orders.

The Revanth Reddy government in Telangana placed administration of gram panchayats in the hands of special officers with immediate effect until further orders. (PTI)
The Revanth Reddy government in Telangana placed administration of gram panchayats in the hands of special officers with immediate effect until further orders. (PTI)

The tenure of sarpanches and members of the gram panchayats came to an end on Thursday and they have been requesting the state government to extend their term by another six months on the ground that they were not able to do anything for nearly two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2022.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

In a government order (GO No. 5), which was seen by HT, principal secretary (panchayat raj) Sandeep Kumar Sultania directed district collectors to appoint special officers or persons-in-charge or a committee of persons-in-charge from Friday to perform the functions of the gram panchayat.

According to the order, the special officers or persons-in-charge could be of the rank of a tehsildar, mandal parishad development officer, agriculture officer, mandal educational officer, mandal panchayat officer or similar rank officers.

These officers or committees will perform the functions of the gram panchayat till the assumption of new members and sarpanches, who are elected by the people. The special officers have also been directed to take charge immediately.

Meanwhile, some of the sarpanches also moved the Telangana high court on Wednesday, seeking to stop appointment of special officers to administer gram panchayats, but did not get any relief, people familiar with the matter said. Justice Kaja Sarath refused to extend their term till the elections were conducted to the gram panchayats.

The sarpanches also contended that they had spent their personal money running into lakhs to take up developmental works in their gram panchayats, but the state had not reimbursed them.

The judge, however, issued notices to the state government and the State Election Commission, asking them to submit their views on conducting elections to gram panchayats and appointing special officers, said sources.

The president of Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, K T Rama Rao, said sarpanches were retiring from the post and not from public service.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude to the sarpanches, who served the people for five years, established nurseries, Palle Prakruthi Vanams (nature parks), Vaikuntha Dhamams (crematoriums) and set a benchmark for the nation.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On