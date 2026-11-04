Thick smog blankets Gurugram as AQI touches 321; Gwal Pahari worst at 375

The air quality in Gurugram remained in the ‘very poor’ category as a thick layer of smog engulfed the city on Wednesday morning. The city’s overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 321 around 8am, according to data from Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app. The haze was visible across residential neighbourhoods and major roads during the morning hours. (HT photo)

All four air quality monitoring stations in the city were functional, with Gwal Pahari recording the worst AQI at 375, followed by Teri Gram at 339. Vikas Sadan recorded an AQI of 264, while Sector 51 was relatively better at 207.

The haze was visible across residential neighbourhoods and major roads during the morning hours. Despite the poor air quality, several residents were seen stepping out for their morning walks, with some wearing masks as they made their way through parks and neighbourhood streets.