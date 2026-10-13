Mumbai, The Maharashtra government has released the third list of 3,51,192 farmers eligible for benefits under the Puneashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Loan Waiver Scheme, state Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil has said. Third list of 3.51 lakh farmers eligible for Maharashtra crop loan waiver released

With the release of the third list on October 12, the names of a total of 24.67 lakh eligible farmers have been published for Aadhaar authentication, he said.

The eligible farmers have been asked to verify their outstanding loan dues and complete Aadhaar authentication at their nearest Aaple Seva Kendra to avail of the loan waiver.

Under the Puneashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmers' Loan Waiver Scheme, crop loans disbursed between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2025, which were overdue as of September 30, 2025, and remained unpaid as of March 31, 2026, are eligible for a waiver of up to ₹2 lakh.

Restructured and re-restructured loans are also covered.

Patil said banks had uploaded details of 31.17 lakh overdue loan accounts on the scheme's portal. Following computerised processing of the data, the first list of 16.96 lakh farmers was released on July 24 and the second list of 4.20 lakh farmers on September 11.

Of the farmers included in the third list, 2,06,450 are from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, 85,076 from Amravati, 30,738 from Nagpur, 14,244 from Nashik, 11,928 from Pune and 2,756 from the Konkan division.

The outstanding loan amounts mentioned in the list are as of March 31, 2026. Interest and other charges accruing from April 1, 2026, onwards will be waived, the statement said.

Patil said that some farmers listed with nationalised and commercial banks had outstanding dues exceeding ₹2 lakh as of March 31, 2026. However, their loans would be fully settled under the government's 'haircut' policy, he said.

A standard operating procedure was issued on August 19 to facilitate benefits for eligible farmers who have died, are elderly or are unable to provide fingerprints for biometric authentication.

The loan waiver amount will be credited to the beneficiaries' loan accounts after Aadhaar authentication.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.