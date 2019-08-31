Thirteen dead in Dhule factory fire: Maharashtra government orders probe

india

Maharashtra government announced a probe into an accident at a chemical factory near Shirpur in Dhule of North Maharashtra that killed 13 people on Saturday. The fire followed by an explosion in the chemical factory also left 58 people injured.

Teams of police, disaster management and fire brigade were pressed into rescue operations.

The fire broke out in morning followed by an explosion of cylinders in the chemical factory. At least 100 workers were present inside the factory when the incident occurred around 9:45 am, a senior police officer said.

The injured were undergoing treatment at various hospitals, said Dhule district guardian minister Dada Bhuse.

“I have visited the spot and have ordered a probe into the incident to find out if there was any illegality involved in the fire incident. Nobody will be spared if found guilty,” said Bhuse.

He said the detailed information of the probe would be announced later as the first priority was to treat the injured.

Maharashtra chief minister, who is on his MahaJanadesh Yatra in Marathwada, expressed grief over the loss of lives in explosion and announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

The state government has also announced that it will bear the cost of treatment of the injured.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 18:24 IST