Tight security for Hathras victim’s family’s visit to Lucknow on Monday for HC hearing

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 19:43 IST

Family members of the Hathras gang rape and murder victim will leave for Lucknow on Monday morning to attend a hearing later in day at the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court, officials said Sunday.

Tight security arrangements have been made for them for their travel.

Hathras district magistrate Praveen Kumar and superintendent of police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal will also travel to Lucknow to be present during the hearing of the case, of which the high court had taken suo motu cognizance. Some officials from Lucknow are also expected to remain present in court during the hearing.

“We plan to leave the village in Hathras early Monday morning and adequate security arrangements have been planned out for the family of the victim during the travel,” said the SP.

The district and session judge of Hathras was earlier named the nodal officer by the high court.

Sources said the family was not inclined to leave for Lucknow on Sunday night itself. It takes about five hours to travel from Hathras to Lucknow in a car or bus.

The family has already given the district administration the names of those who would be travelling to Lucknow for the court proceedings.

In Hathras, a tight security cover has been provided to family and a register is being maintained at the entrance of the house to keep a record of those visiting the family.

“Eight CCTV cameras have been installed and a small control room has been established to monitor the movement of those visiting the victim’s house. A door framed metal detector (DFMD) has also been installed and measures for fire-fighting, too, are present,” informed district inspector general (DIG) of police Shalabh Mathur.

On Sunday, the CBI took over the case by registering an FIR.