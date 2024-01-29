 TMC leader hurls ‘BJP agent’ jibe at Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / TMC leader hurls ‘BJP agent’ jibe at Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

TMC leader hurls ‘BJP agent’ jibe at Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 08:25 PM IST

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee blamed the Congress for the differences over seat sharing arrangements

The Trinamool Congress on Monday hit out at Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his remarks against the party and the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal.

The TMC chief has already vowed to contest all 42 seats of Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, dealing a major blow to the INDIA bloc of which her party is a member.

Referring to seat sharing deal with the Congress, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh told news agency ANI,"The final decision of seat sharing is with CM Mamata Banerjee. But the way Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury continuously kept maligning our party & government, he is working like BJP's agent. Delhi leaders should think about this."

Congress's failure to reach out, Rahul's comment irked Mamata Banerjee

On Saturday, Ghosh had made a similar attack at Chowdhury, accusing him of maligning the TMC and the chief minister. “The way Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury continuously kept maligning our party and our government, Mamata Banerjee, he was helping the BJP. He was doing politics as a BJP agent. Now, the Delhi leaders are trying to do damage control, but the final decision related to this will be taken by our leader, Mamata Banerjee,” he had said.

Ghosh's remarks come after TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee blamed the Congress for the differences over seat sharing arrangements.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.(ANI file)
"According to alliance norms, the first thing you do is seal the seat-sharing. We had waited for eight months to seal the seat-sharing issue. But the Congress was sitting idle and nothing moved forward," Banerjee was quoted by PTI as saying.

Both Ghosh and Banerjee have named Adhir Chowdhury, who had been attacking Mamata Banerjee in his remarks, even as Rahul Gandhi asserted that the TMC chief was ‘close to him and his party’.

“We will not contest the elections at the mercy of Mamata Banerjee. Congress knows how to contest elections on its own, and the two seats we have won (in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal) were by defeating Mamata and BJP. Mamta is an opportunist; she herself came to power in 2011, with the mercy of Congress," Chowdhury had said last week.

