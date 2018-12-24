‘Tolerance India’s biggest asset, unity is our speciality’: Nitin Gadkari

Making a case for tolerant India, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the tolerance is the biggest asset of our system and unity in diversity is the speciality of our country.

Addressing top intelligence officials of the country, while delivering the 31st Intelligence Bureau (IB) Centenary Endowment Lecture here, Gadkari said, “Justice for all and appeasement of none. It a fact that an individual is not big because of his or her religion, caste, language and but his quality and productivity in the society.”

Making a case for inclusive decision-making, Gadkari said taking views of juniors should be part of our system.

Citing his own example, Gadkari said, in a democratic political party, it is difficult to take a decision but he hears the views of other leaders before taking a decision.

“Discussion of issues with junior and taking their views or suggestions and listening to them provides a better ground report.”

People must have collective spirit. It is important to take people together. You can be very good and very impressive but if you do not have people in the back to support you what is the use?” he added.

The Union minister said no one was born evil or perfect and police could play a key role in converting the incarcerated into contributors of social welfare.

He said politics should be able to bring socio-economic changes.

“Winning elections is important but if socio-economic transformation does not take place. Progress of country and society does not take place then you getting elected and the incumbent getting defeated has no meaning,” he added.

He said performance audit was a better took than financial audit to evaluate the managerial and administrative ability of officials. He also advocated out of the box thinking to solve the problems of the country.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 23:33 IST