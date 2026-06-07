TVK is DMK 2.0 in a refreshed and new package: Tamil Nadu BJP secretary

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Secretary Vinoj P Selvam on Sunday called Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) "DMK 2.0" in a refreshed and new package. Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Secretary Vinoj P Selvam on Sunday called Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) "DMK 2.0" in a refreshed and new package (ANI)

Speaking to ANI, Selvam said, "Both these parties, the DMK and the TVK, are hand-in-glove in ruining the state of Tamil Nadu. When people thought they were voting for change, they ended up voting for DMK 2.0 in a very refreshed, new package."

Selvam added that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has become worse under the TVK regime than it was under the DMK's regime. He further highlighted that all the DMK allies aligned with the TVK to ensure that a seemingly ineffective government remains in the State.

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"We are seeing people sitting in scores of hundreds on the roads, demanding that power supply be restored, or that water connections be made all right. The law and order situation seems to be worse than it was during the DMK's earlier regime. All the allies of the DMK have come together, and they have aligned with the TVK to make sure that there is a government which seems to be very ineffective, not being able to take any positions, nor fight for the stand of Tamil Nadu in very critical issues, like the Mekedatu against the Karnataka Congress government," he said.

Notably, the Mekedatu water-sharing conflict is a long-standing issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu regarding a proposed ₹9,000-crore balancing reservoir project on the Cauvery River.

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Selvam said that former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is trying to threaten the TVK government because those parties which aligned with the TVK to form an anti-Hindu front in the State are at the mercy of DMK.

"Stalin is trying to probably threaten the TVK government because he has the upper hand, and all these ex-partners and the parties which would otherwise not be able to get a deposit by themselves, who had won at the mercy of the DMK, are now today aligned with the TVK to form a very anti-Hindu front in Tamil Nadu. And, both the DMK and the TVK have no future as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned," he said.

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The BJP State Secretary added that the DMK and the TVK will stand exposed very soon, and the people will actually go for a real change, and that real change will be in the form of the BJP forming a government, giving people of the State good governance.