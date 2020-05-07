Two Covid-19 deaths in BSF; force records 41 fresh infections

india

Updated: May 07, 2020 20:41 IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) said on Thursday two of its personnel have died due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). These are first casualties in the border guarding force due to the infection; both deaths took place this week in Delhi.

According to a statement issued by BSF spokesperson Shubhendu Bhardwaj, one of the troopers was a critically ill patient. He died after he contracted the infection while visiting a super speciality hospital for his treatment.

The second trooper died at Safdarjung hospital on May 4. He was unwell and admitted to the hospital on May 3. The Covid-19 test was done after his death, and the result came on Wednesday.

Earlier, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan died in Delhi, in the first death in central paramilitary forces due to Covid-19.

BSF also reported 41 new infections in the force on Thursday, taking its tally to 193 cases across India.

“Prahari pariwar (bordermen family) is grief-stricken with deaths of two BSF personnel during this pandemic,” the BSF statement said.

“Braving the challenges of securing frontiers, working with civil administration and while shouldering other essential responsibilities, 41 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported since yesterday (Wednesday). Most of these BSF personnel have been aiding civil police in duties during this critical phase of COVID pandemic,” it added.

Bhardwaj said “with the tracing of primary, secondary and tertiary contacts of earlier detected cases, testing of all such listed, mostly asymptomatic contacts, was undertaken on priority after immediately putting them in quarantine”.

He added that force has established well-equipped quarantine and isolation centres as per the prescribed norms to prevent the contagion. The 250,000 strong force guards India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police recorded 37 new cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 82 cases.