Two family members of Mumbai Fire Brigade officer test positive for Covid-19

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 16:56 IST

Two family members of a senior officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade have tested positive for Covid-19.

However, the officer and his other family member have tested negative.

His two family members have been admitted to a Covid-19 speciality hospital, and the officer along with the other family member have been quarantined at home.

The fire brigade personnel have been at the frontline of Mumbai’s bid to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, and have been sanitising containment zones and hotspots, including special tertiary care hospitals and other isolation centres.

The health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC)E ward, which has the jurisdiction over the fire brigade station in Byculla, has set up a special Covid-19 testing camp on an emergency basis, to trace contacts of the officer, whose two family members have been infected.

This led the fire brigade authorities to quarantine four other officers and their family members, but all of them have tested negative.

“We have sealed two floors of a building where these four officers live along with their family members. All the precautions have been taken as per the standard operating procedure of the BMC’s health department,” P Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade, said.

“All the fire personnel on the field are given personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and they are taking all the precautions,” he added.