Two Kerala women killed in California; one murdered in flat, another hit by SUV; ‘friend’ detained

Two women from Kerala were allegedly killed in California, United States, by a “friend”, with all three reportedly residents of the same apartment complex. The San Jose Police Department, which is investigating the case, said the incident occurred on August 28 at around 1.53 am. (Pexel/ Representational)

The incident took place in Milpitas, California, with the deceased identified as Anjana Hari, 35, who hailed from Thrissur, and Ann Mathew, 40, from Thiruvananthapuram. Their “friend”, Anila, a native of Kottayam, has been taken into custody in connection with the murder, Manorama Online reported.

The San Jose Police Department, which is investigating the case, said the incident occurred on August 28 at around 1.53 am in the 700 block of Linda Vista Street. The three had attended Onam celebrations together just days before the murder, Manorama Online cited a close relative of Anjana as saying.

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Union minister Suresh Gopi on Monday said all steps would be taken to bring back the mortal remains of the two women, officially confirming the deaths as homicides. However, he said specific motives and detailed investigative findings would be known only after formal reports are issued by the United States authorities to the ministry of external affairs, ministry of home affairs and NORKA.