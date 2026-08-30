Was there a dimethylmercury poisoning at MIT? Alleged email leaked as Building 18 remains shut amid emergency

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) Building 18, or the chemistry building, which houses one of the largest labs on the campus, has been closed since Friday night for "specialized decontamination efforts." Representational. (Unsplash)

Later, The Boston Globe confirmed citing a City of Cambridge spokesperson that the student "transported themselves" to the hospital after being exposed to dimethyl mercury late on Wednesday. According to a city official cited in the report, the person is being treated by the Boston Fire Department's Hazmat team.

Additionally, the report added that a Boston Police spokesperson confirmed that they responded to the building at 8:49pm EDT on Wednesday. The condition of the student is unclear at the time, the report added.

According to an emergency notification shared on the university's website, "only one student was exposed" to an "unauthorized" material - which has not been named - leading to the contamination of the labs inside the building. The school said the specialized decontamination effort is underway "out of an abundance of caution."

"As has been shared with those who work in the building, based on the information available to the department, industrial hygienists, MIT Health medical experts, and other resources consulted, the risk of secondary or tertiary exposures is low, given the compound's characteristics and the information available," the emergency notification added.

But more shocking details are coming from insiders at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, despite there being no further information via official channels.

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What Happened At Building 18? Details about the incident remain sparse, and no information has been officially released beyond the university's alert. Law enforcement in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, has also not officially addressed the situation yet. But a leaked email, allegedly from Matthew D. Shoulders, the head of the MIT Chemistry department, has surfaced on social media in which more details of the incident have emerged - many of which are shocking.

Ht.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the email.

In the email, Shoulders allegedly states that the "reported use of dimethyl mercury was unauthorized" and adds that the school “does not allow the purchase or synthesis of dimethyl mercury.”