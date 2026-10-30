Two schools across Delhi receive bomb threats; nothing suspicious, say police

At least two schools across the national Capital received bomb threat mails on Friday morning, prompting authorities to undertake emergency evacuations and anti-sabotage checks, said police. The schools said they received the threat emails around 10am and started evacuating the students. (Representative file photo)

Police and Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said threats were sent to Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate and Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School in Barakhamba Road.

While nothing suspicious has been found during searches so far, police are yet to lodge a first information report (FIR) in the matter.

The schools said they received the threat emails around 10am and started evacuating the students.

“The school has received a security threat. Necessary precautions are being taken. All students are safe and classes will be resumed once the building is declared safe,” reads a letter from SPV school.

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The RSJM school also released a letter saying students were evacuated.

“This is to inform you that the school has received a bomb threat. Taking the situation seriously and keeping the safety of our students and staff as our utmost priority, we have decided to disperse the students early as a precautionary measure. You are requested to kindly make arrangements to pick up your ward from the school at the earliest. Please note that all school buses will also ply earlier than their usual scheduled timings to ensure the safe and timely dispersal of students...” read the letter sent by the headmistress of the school.

Police said teams rushed to the schools after receiving information about the threats, and the premises were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

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The Delhi Police brought in bomb disposal squads, dog squads, fire department, bomb detection teams to search the premises. Police said the searches went for an hour and nothing was found. Police said the sender of the email has not been identified yet.