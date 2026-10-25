Delhi school bomb threat traced to Class 11 girl who wanted extended weekend, free VPN gave her away

The Delhi Police on Saturday said that they had apprehended a 16-year-old Class 11 student of a private school in central Delhi for allegedly emailing a bomb threat to her own school on Friday, in an attempt to get a four-day weekend by getting classes called off. Monday is a public holiday for Valmiki Jayanti, so a closure on Friday would have given her four days off. Deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal said the school received an email with the subject line “Bombs Placed in Your Building”. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo/ Representational)

It is only the second time police have traced the sender of a school bomb hoax in the city since the emails began arriving in waves in 2024. As in the first, the sender was a student undone by a free virtual private network (VPN).

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Failed VPN under heavy load The threat was declared a hoax after nothing suspicious was found, two police officers aware of the matter said, asking not to be identified. The girl allegedly sent the email from her mother’s mobile phone through a free VPN, which one officer said failed under heavy load and exposed the phone’s real IP address and location.

“We collected information about the device and the IP address from the concerned service providers, examined it and finally traced the suspect,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal said the school received an email with the subject line “Bombs Placed in Your Building” on Friday, and the district’s cyber police station began a technical investigation in view of the recent spate of threats to schools. A team led by station house officer Hansraj Swamin identified the sender as a student of the same school, he said.