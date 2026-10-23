Bomb threat note in Kolkata airport toilet triggers search; flight ops unaffected

A handwritten bomb threat on tissue paper was found in a women’s toilet at Kolkata airport on Friday, prompting a search by the bomb squad and CISF personnel.
Published on: Oct 23, 2026, 15:40:08 IST
PTI
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A handwritten note on tissue paper warning of a bomb at a boarding gate was found in a toilet at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here on Friday morning, prompting an extensive search of the premises, officials said.
"The search is underway, and no suspicious object has been found so far. Also, there is no disruption to flight operations," an official said.
Security has been tightened across the airport, but there was no disruption to flight operations, an airport official said.
The incident comes about a fortnight after the airport received a bomb threat through an email on October 8, warning that explosives had been placed on the premises. Security agencies launched a search after alerting passengers and clearing parts of the airport, but no explosive materials were found.
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