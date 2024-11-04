Two-pilot requirement may be eased for helicopter ops

The central government is discussing a proposal to cut the number of pilots required to fly a single-engine helicopter from two to one, said people aware of the matter, a move that officials hope will be a leg-up for India’s ailing helicopter sector, bring it up to speed with international standards and slash operating costs. Representational image: The central government may cut the number of pilots required to fly a single-engine helicopter from two to one.

Also Read: SSB chief gets additional charge as BCAS DG amid bomb threats to airlines

At least two officials in the know of the development confirmed that the discussions are based on suggestions from the commerce and industry ministry.

Also Read: 'Deeply concerned with disruptive acts...minor arrested': Civil aviation minister on threat calls to airlines

“The commerce and industry ministry has asked the aviation ministry to look into ways to help the helicopter industry grow,” said one of the officials cited above.

Also Read: Helicopter crashes in Pune's Bavdhan; 2 pilots, engineer killed

Experts have pointed out that India, unlike developed nations, has a shortage of skilled helicopter pilots, especially for emergency medical services. Halving the number of pilots will help the operators save cost.

Others also said that the country’s helicopter industry has been hamstrung by the lack of regulatory proactiveness.

Captain RK Bali, managing director of the Business Aircraft Operators Association (BAOA) said, “The growth of the helicopter sector in India has consistently fallen short of its potential, largely due to the lack of a proactive regulatory approach. With the right regulatory framework, this sector could significantly accelerate and meet its untapped demand.”

He also said the two-pilot rule is rooted in a “myth” that single-engine helicopters are unsafe.

“Single-engine helicopters are as safe as, if not safer than, dual-engine ones. Supporting single-engine operations requires judicious and balanced regulatory approvals, along with a strong commitment to robust safety management systems from operators to expand and strengthen this vital segment.”

India has a fleet of just 250 civil helicopters, of which single-engine ones make up 35%.

A single-engine helicopter costs around €3 million.

“The ministry of civil aviation is giving a push to regenerate the sector with new policy measures and incentives. Dedicated policy is also being focused which the government is aiming for regions where helicopter operations will be of prime importance,” said the second official cited above.

The government has been making efforts to boost the sector for some time now.

One of the first major policy decisions in the sector came in October 2021, when former civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that under a new policy, charges for parking and landing, route navigation facilities and terminal navigation, among others for helicopters will be done away with.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus Helicopters early this year formalised a contract to establish the single engine H125 helicopters’ Final Assembly Line (FAL) in India, a major step towards bolstering manufacturing capabilities and pushing the growth of the Indian civil aviation market.

The FAL will be the first ever private sector setting up a helicopter assembly facility in India.