UIDAI new feature: Aadhaar users can now update mobile number from home. Here's how

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Friday announced a major convenience upgrade for Aadhaar holders, revealing that users will soon be able to update their mobile numbers from home without visiting enrolment centres. Aadhaar holders can soon update mobile numbers online using OTP and face authentication from home.

In a social media post on X, the UIDAI said the upcoming feature will allow Aadhaar users to complete the update using OTP verification and face authentication, eliminating the need to stand in queues or book appointments at Aadhaar Seva Kendras.

ALSO READ | No more queues as Aadhaar updates may go ‘mobile’ soon

Calling it a service designed for ease and accessibility, the authority urged citizens to “stay tuned” for the rollout. UIDAI has also invited early adopters to test the feature and share their feedback via email.

The update will be available through the mAadhaar app, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS platforms. Links shared by UIDAI direct users to the official app stores.

ALSO READ | Google Nano Banana can create realistic PAN, Aadhaar fakes; Identity fraud concerns spike

Mobile number updates are among the most frequently requested Aadhaar services, often requiring in-person verification. The new digital option is expected to significantly reduce crowding at centres and streamline a process used by millions for authentication across banking, telecom, and government services.

ALSO READ | Bangladeshi national booked in Dehradun for illegal stay under forged Hindu name

Currently, Aadhaar users can make only address changes online. In a related development, UIDAI has also started working on a secure mobile app that will let people update several key details straight from their phones. The app is expected to support face-recognition-based verification, a feature already built into most smartphones, allowing users to complete many updates from home.

Officials noted that this approach could remove the need for multiple biometric scans and lessen reliance on enrolment centre staff.