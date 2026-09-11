‘Umeed karta hun…’: Russian diplomat speaks fluent Hindi, expresses optimism ahead of BRICS summit

“Mein umeed karta hu ki yeh sabse jabardast community hoga (I have hopes that this will be a great community),” he told was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sizov spoke in Hindi about the growing strength of the grouping that has India, China and Russia among its prominent members. Track live updates on BRICS

Russian embassy in India's press secretary Petr Sizov has stunned the internet with his fluent Hindi. On the sidelines of BRICS summit, which is being held in Delhi on September 12-13, Sizov expressed optimism about the deliberations.

"We are very impressed by the speech of President Putin and PM Narendra Modi. President Putin emphasized that the level of cooperation within the organisation is increasing enormously and he compared the growth of economies of our organisation and the so-called Big 7...Almost half of the population are now the members of our organisation in BRICS. I am sure that tomorrow, on the multilateral meetings, most of the important things will be discussed,” Sizov said.

Putin's G-7 dig at BRICS event In his address, President Putin took a dig at the ‘Group of Seven’ (G7) on Friday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, saying that it is the latter group of countries which has contributed to over 40 per cent of the world GDP in the last five years as compared to the “so-called” G7.

“Over the last five years, more than 40 per cent of the world GDP has been produced by the BRICS countries, whereas the contribution of the so-called G7, the Group of Seven, I don't know why they call that the Group of Seven, stands at only 29 per cent," Putin said.

He said that the “world is always changing, and this is attested to by the objective facts of the last five years” before highlighting the economic contribution of the BRICS nations.

Earlier in the day, Putin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the two leaders assessed progress in economic, defence and energy cooperation and mobility of workers.

Modi and Putin met for the second time in less than a fortnight on the margins of the Brics Summit in New Delhi – they last held talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek on August 31 – and reviewed bilateral ties and exchanged notes on global and regional issues.

The PM “again reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy was the way forward in resolving conflicts and India stood ready to assist in peace efforts”, the external affairs ministry said in a readout on the meeting held at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the Brics Summit.