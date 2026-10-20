Union govt faces growing demands from states for tur, chana supplies as prices rise

The Union government is facing growing demands from states for tur and chana supplies as prices rise, even as it seeks to preserve its buffer to use in domestic markets to bring down retail prices. Larger states, especially in southern India, have sought over 100,000 tonnes of tur each. (File Photo)

“States are demanding pulses—tur and chana. But our directive is to store and save the buffer. Our function is not to give states our buffer for their welfare schemes but to intervene in retail markets when necessary,” a government official said.

The official added that larger states, especially in southern India, have sought over 100,000 tonnes of tur each. The Union government would not be able to meet demands of this scale while preserving stocks for future requirements, the official said.

The consumer affairs ministry holds about 4.5 million tonnes of pulses, including 1.1 million tonnes of tur, 2.3 million tonnes of chana, 650,000 tonnes of masur, 370,000 tonnes of moong and 70,000 tonnes of urad.

The demand for supplies comes as retail prices of pulses remain elevated. All-India retail tur dal prices were up 17.2% year-on-year at ₹131.98 per kg on Monday. Gram dal prices increased 8.66% to ₹92.86 per kg, according to government data. Urad dal prices were up 10.56% at ₹125.45 per kg, while moong dal prices were up 4.77% at ₹114.11 per kg.

Weather-related risks have added to concerns over domestic availability. Deficient rainfall and drought-like conditions in major pulse-growing regions have raised concerns over tur production, while dry soil conditions could affect chana sowing in the upcoming rabi season.

Tur is a kharif crop. Concerns over rainfall during its growing season have added to production risks. Chana, a major rabi crop, is now entering its sowing season. Tur and chana are key pulses and together account for over 60% of India’s total pulse consumption.

The government has been wary of rising prices. In as early as July, it asked the agriculture ministry to relax the Price Support Scheme norm requiring government-procured pulses to be disposed of within nine months.

The industry is pushing for reducing the duty on yellow pea imports, which is currently at 30%, to ease supply pressures. India allowed duty-free yellow pea imports in December 2023 to improve domestic availability and contain prices of tur and chana.

Imports of this pulse subsequently surged to nearly 2.95 million tonnes in calendar year 2024, after being negligible for several years till 2023. Total pulse imports also rose to a record of around 6.9 million tonnes that year.

Yellow peas are a cheaper substitute for chana and are used by food processors and retailers in products such as besan and other pulse-based foods. Their availability can help ease demand for chana and put downward pressure on prices.

The government imposed a 30% import duty on yellow peas from November 1, 2025, ending the earlier duty-free regime for qualifying shipments.