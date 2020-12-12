e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

United also expects to introduce a new daily nonstop service between Bengaluru and San Francisco from May 8 next year.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 19:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
The airline will operate a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft between the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and its hometown hub at the O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.
The airline will operate a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft between the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and its hometown hub at the O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP file photo)
         

United Airlines inaugurated on Saturday a daily non-stop flight between Delhi and Chicago, according to a company statement.

The airline will operate a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft between the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and its hometown hub at the O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

With the introduction of the service, United will operate four daily nonstop flights from India.

“The airline additionally operates daily year-round services from Mumbai and New Delhi to New York/Newark, and from New Delhi to San Francisco,” the statement said.

United also expects to introduce a new daily nonstop service between Bengaluru and San Francisco from May 8 next year, it said.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the air bubble arrangements formed between India and around 22 countries since July. 

tags
top news
Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar meets farmers’ leaders from Haryana
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar meets farmers’ leaders from Haryana
Why BJP believes there’s ‘opportunity to grow independently’ in Andhra
Why BJP believes there’s ‘opportunity to grow independently’ in Andhra
Not accountable to home minister: TMC hits out on summons over Nadda attack
Not accountable to home minister: TMC hits out on summons over Nadda attack
Most workers at lunch, major tragedy averted at Hyderabad explosion site: TRS legislator
Most workers at lunch, major tragedy averted at Hyderabad explosion site: TRS legislator
Bihar youth’s arduous journey from working at snack factory to becoming Army officer
Bihar youth’s arduous journey from working at snack factory to becoming Army officer
Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal
Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal
Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron’s ₹1300 crore investment plan
Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron’s ₹1300 crore investment plan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In