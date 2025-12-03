Friends behead UP man after drunken fight; dumps torso in nearby district

A 20-year-old man was murdered in Gorakhpur, allegedly by his friends, who beheaded him and dumped his head and torso in the neighbouring district. The police detained two suspects in the case, one of whom confessed to killing him over a money dispute during a drunken brawl. The accused said that after the murder, the group drove to Maharajganj and dumped the severed head near Deoria branch on the Bhainsa-Pipra Khadar route,(Representational Image)

On Monday, police recovered the body parts of a young man, who has been identified as Ambuj Prakashendy, a resident of Surya Vihar Colony, news agency PTI reported. According to the police, Ambuj left his home on November 26 in the evening for a haldi ceremony. When he did not return, and his phone remained switched off, Ambuj's family filed a missing persons complaint on November 28.

Police began investigating the matter and reached out to one of Ambuj's friends with whom he went out. During the investigation, the friend allegedly confessed that he, along with two others, killed Ambuj with an axe after a fight over a money dispute.

The accused reportedly said that after the murder, the group drove to Maharajganj and dumped the severed head near Deoria branch on the Bhainsa-Pipra Khadar route, and the torso was dumped 10 kilometres away near a canal in Shyamdeurwa.

Talking about the incident, SP Abhinav Tyagi said that the three accused killed a 20-year-old man over a money dispute and that the police recovered Maharajganj on Monday.

While two of the accused have been arrested, the search is ongoing for the third suspect. Police have not yet revealed the names of the accused. Sources in the police department told PTI that the three suspects are between 19 and 21 years old.

