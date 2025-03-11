UP: Toddler dies after his neck gets trapped in new car's power window during puja

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy died in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Monday when his neck got trapped in a new car's power window. The family claimed that the car's window glass was activated when the engine was turned on, trapping the toddler's neck between the glass and door.(Getty Images/Representational image)

The family had gone with his family to a temple in Chandadih village to perform puja for their new car, reported PTI.

Roshan Thakur, a resident of Chakia village, said his nephew Reyansh was peeing out of the window and watching a monkey. The man claimed that the car's window glass was activated when the engine was turned on, trapping the toddler's neck between the glass and door.

It is not immediately clear whether an electrical malfunction or a mistake by the driver caused the accident.

The family said that the child lost consciousness and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Ubhaon Station House Officer Rajendra Prasad Singh said the family did not report the incident to the police, but they have launched a suo motu probe into the matter.

4-year-old child dies

In a freak accident earlier this month, a four-year-old child died allegedly after being crushed by the vehicle of a BJP MLA's nephew in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.

SHO of Katra Bazar, Rajesh Kumar Singh, said the man was in the area to attend an event in Dayaram Purwa.

The incident happened when the car driver attempted to reverse the vehicle. Rajesh Kumar Yadav's daughter Karishma was run over by the vehicle and was declared dead on the spot.

A case was registered based on a complaint by the girl's father and an investigation was launched, police said.

(With PTI inputs)