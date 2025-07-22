UP woman plots to kill husband and in-laws by poisoning flour, held

A woman, her father and brother were arrested in Karari police station area in Kaushambi district on Monday for attempting to kill the woman's husband and in-laws, police said. During interrogation, Devi admitted mixing poison in the flour, police said.(Pixabay/representational)

Police said the woman had mixed sulphas in the flour with the intention of killing her husband and in-laws.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said that Brijesh Kumar, of Malkiya village, informed the Karari police station on Monday that his wife Malti Devi was kneading flour mixed with sulphas with the intention of killing him and his family members.

When Brijesh asked his wife about the foul smell coming from the flour, she told him that she wanted to get rid of him and his family. Devi had made this plan at the behest of her father Kallu Prasad and brother Bajrangi, according to police.

Singh said that based on Kumar's complaint, a case was registered against Devi, her father and brother under section 109 (attempt to murder) and 61(2) (party to a criminal conspiracy) and the three were arrested.

During interrogation, Devi admitted mixing poison in the flour, police said.

The poison-mixed flour has been seized and is being sent to the forensic science laboratory for testing, police said.