Urmila Jamnadas Asher, former MasterChef India contestant, dies at 79

Urmila Jamnadas Asher, the 79-year-old former contestant from MasterChef India fondly called as “Gujju Ben”, died on Monday in Mumbai, a post from the woman's Instagram page announced late night. Urmila Jamnadas Asher's funeral was held at the Chandan Wadi crematorium in Mumbai on Tuesday.(@gujjubennanasta)

“At 79, she became a symbol of courage, joy, and late blooming dreams. She reminded us that it’s never too late to start, to smile, to inspire. From her kitchen to your hearts, her warmth, laughter, and wisdom changed lives,” read the post.

“Let us not remember her with tears, but with the strength she showed us. The strength to be fearless. To love fully. To live joyfully. Baa’s journey doesn’t end here — it lives on in every person she touched, every laugh she shared, and every soul she inspired. We will carry her light forward,” the post added.

Urmila Jamnadas Asher's last rites were performed on Tuesday 8 am at the Chandan Wadi crematorium in Mumbai.

Who is Urmila Jamnadas Asher?

According to a Quint report, Urmila Jamnadas Asher lost her three children in several tragedies. Her 2.5 year old daughter died after she accidentally fell off from a building, her elder son died of brain tumour and younger son died of heart failure.

The woman endured several personal tragedies but continued to be source of strength for her family. She also motivated her only grandson, Harsh Asher, who was depressed after losing his upper lip in an accident.

The septuagenarian led the family's efforts to set up a small food business under the name “GujjuBen Na Nasta,” which delivered fresh food and snacks cooked by her all over Mumbai, the report said.

She participated in the 2023 edition of MasterChef India and was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. Reflecting on her experience, Asher told TOI, "In the same way that I appreciate the chances that “MasterChef India' gave me to try new foods, I am glad to see that others will continue to have them here. Despite my departure, I am carrying with me an abundance of wonderful memories and, of course, a wealth of new knowledge thanks to this fantastic show.”