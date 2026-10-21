US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets Mukesh, Anant Ambani at Jamnagar refinery

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday welcomed US secretary of state Marco Rubio at RIL’s Jamnagar refinery – the world’s largest refinery complex -- and gave him an overview of the company’s investments across energy and digital infrastructure. US ambassador to India Sergio Gor accompanied Rubio to Jamnagar (HT Photo)

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor accompanied Rubio to Jamnagar, the home to the world’s largest refinery, a company statement said. The refinery is the largest and most complex single-site refinery in the world. It has 1.4 million barrels per day (mmbpd) crude processing capacity and a complexity index of 21.1, which is the highest in the world. The complexity index allows it to process even heaviest crude oils with almost zero waste.

The visitors were given a tour of the world-class refinery complex, offering a first-hand view of its scale, advanced technology and integrated operations, the statement said. Visitors were also hosted by RIL executive director Anant Ambani.