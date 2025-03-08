UP wedding turns tragic as 15-year-old killed in violent dance dispute

A wedding celebration turned tragic in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia when a 15-year-old boy was killed and another was grievously injured following a scuffle. The deceased, identified as Krishna Rajbhar, was among those involved in a dispute(Representational Image)

The incident occurred in Chakkhan village during the Jaimala ceremony. A clash erupted when the groom's relatives, who were dancing during the ceremony, and a group of individuals attacked them.

The deceased, identified as Krishna Rajbhar, was among those involved in the scuffle.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh confirmed that the violent confrontation led to the death of the 15-year-old, and the second victim sustained injuries.

PTI reported that the injured relative was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The bride's father told the reporters that during the Jaimala ceremony, some people attacked the victims. Rajbhar, the groom's cousin, was killed, and another relative was injured.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, police rushed to the scene and transported Rajbhar’s body for post-mortem.

A case has been registered against four people, and investigations are underway.

The villagers blocked the Gorakhpur-Ballia highway in Sikandarpur town on Saturday, demanding the arrest of the accused in this incident.

Sikandarpur police station SHO Vikas Chandra Pandey said the protestors ended the blockade after assurance that action would be taken against the accused.

The incident comes days after a two-year-old was reportedly killed in a celebratory firing in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

The victim named Ansh, was sitting on his father's lap on the third-floor balcony of their house overlooking the road when a bullet struck him in the head. Despite being rushed to Prayag Hospital, 2 km away from their home, he died within minutes.

According to media reports, the groom's father and maternal uncle were detained in connection with the incident, but those who fired the gun were not among them.