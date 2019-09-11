Uttarakhand emulates Gujarat in reducing traffic fines, Karnataka to follow

india

Uttarakhand on Wednesday became the second BJP-ruled state after Gujarat to reduce penalties for traffic violations while Karnataka said it would also follow Gujarat’s decision.

“As per the amendments passed by the cabinet, a person caught for driving without a driving license would have to pay a penalty of Rs 2500 against Centre’s Rs 5000. Similarly a person caught driving even after suspension of his driving license, would have to pay a fine of Rs 5000 against Rs 10000,” Uttarakhand’s urban development minister and government spokesperson Madan Kaushik said after a cabinet meeting.

Kaushik said the amendments were made for the convenience of the public.

If a conductor or co-driver is caught driving a vehicle even after being termed ineligible the fine would be Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 10,000 under the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

“The fine for using a hand held communication device while driving would be Rs 1000 for first time offence and Rs 5,000 for second time offence against Centre’s Rs 5,000. Similarly, the fine on registration of a vehicle on basis of wrong details has been reduced to Rs 5,000 from Rs 10,000,” said Kaushik.

The fine for driving a vehicle without proper insurance will now be Rs 1000 for two-wheelers and three wheelers for the first time offence while Rs 2000 for other vehicles. For second time offence, the fine for two wheelers and three wheelers would be Rs 2000 while for other vehicles it would be Rs 4000. In the Centre’s MV Act, the fines for all vehicles are Rs 2000 for first time offence and Rs 4000 for second time offence.

Kaushik added, “The fine for creating sound and air pollution with the vehicle has been amended to Rs 2500 for first time offence while Rs 5000 for second time offence. The Centre’s fine for the same is Rs 10000 for both. The offender would be fined Rs 5000 for not giving side to fire tenders and ambulances against Rs 10,000 under the MV Act.”

The state government has also reduced the fine for the absence of safety harness for children in cars from Rs 1000 to Rs 200.It also reduced the fines for overloading for freight carrying vehicles.

“As per the Centre’s amendments the fine for the same is Rs 20000 and then Rs 2000 per extra tonne than the permissible one. The state has reduced it to Rs 2000 for light motor vehicles and Rs 5000 for medium and heavy motor vehicles. The fine for every extra tonne has been kept same,” said Kaushik.

Karnataka is also set to follow Gujarat. Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed his government to reduce fines for traffic violations along the lines of the decision of the Gujarat government.

“I have directed officials that we must follow the same rules here as well. We might be able to follow through on this in a few days. We will get their order copy and study it and ensure that there is no undue burden,” Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, Gujarat became the first state to reduce hefty fines for 17 traffic offences under the amended Motor Vehicles Act. The new penalties have triggered public anger and a clamour for a rollback in several states.

