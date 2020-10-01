e-paper
Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve gets new tourism zone

Uttarakhand’s Corbett Tiger Reserve gets new tourism zone

With the new zone, Corbett Tiger Reserve will soon have eight tourism zones.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2020 19:35 IST
Ankur Sharma
Ankur Sharma
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurating interpretation centre in Corbett Tiger Reserve on Thursday.
uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurating interpretation centre in Corbett Tiger Reserve on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
         

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday announced the creation of a new tourism zone in Corbett Tiger Reserve, which will be known as Garjiya Tourism Zone and will be soon opened for visitors.

Rawat made this announcement after inaugurating an interpretation centre, Kumaoni canteen and a souvenir shop at Dhangadi Corbett Tiger Reserve on Thursday. Thirty SUVs in the mornings and 30 in the evenings will be allowed to carry tourists in the new zone, which is likely to become functional in November. With the new zone, CTR will soon have eight tourism zones.

Rawat said Corbett tiger reserve is the identity of Uttarakhand. “Because of Corbett, Uttarakhand is recognized in India and world over. CTR is famous for its tigers, wildlife, greenery and its biodiversity. Now, this interpretation centre will further increase awareness about different aspects of Corbett, be its history or biodiversity”, he said.

Rawat also announced that villages including Chopda, Leti, and Rampur will be made revenue villages

Rahul (who goes by his first name), director CTR said they had sent a proposal to chief wildlife warden for developing a new tourist zone in CTR. “The proposal has been approved by chief wildlife warden, paving way for the setting up of the new tourist zone”, he said.

“This tourist zone has been developed by combining the forest areas of Bijrani range, Ringora Chaur, Aamdanda beat, Garjiya beat, Bijrani range and Sarpduli range,” he said.

Rahul said big grassland, streams and scenic beauty are the main attractions of this zone. “60 Gypsy SUVs will ferry tourists in the mornings and in the evenings. At present the gate of this zone has not been constructed yet. Till a separate gate for Garjiya tourism zone is built, tourists will go for safari from the Bijrani zone gate,” said Rahul.

He said the zone will help in reducing the pressure of tourists on the other zones of CTR. “It will also help in increasing the revenue,” he added.

Currently CTR has Bijrani, Dhikala, Dhela Durga Devi, Jhirna, Pakhro and Sonanadhi zones for tourism activities. But with the arrival of thousands of tourists every year, there is a lot of pressure on these zones. With the opening of this new Garjiya Tourist Zone, tourists will get to see a new place in CTR and the pressure on other zones will be comparatively reduced, Rahul said.

Earlier in the day, Rawat inaugurated around 62 development works worth Rs 119 crore in Haldwani. He also inaugurated BPPI (Bureau of pharma PSUs of India) Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Congress workers staged a protest against the CM and showed black flags to him.

Protesters under the leadership of Hemant Sahu, Congress Nainital district unit secretary and Gurpreet Singh Prince, city president of youth Congress were stopped by police. Nearly 50 Congress workers were detained by police and later released.

